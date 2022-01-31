Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $90.13 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

