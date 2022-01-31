Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $211.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

