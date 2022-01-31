Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

