Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after buying an additional 426,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $239.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.40 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

