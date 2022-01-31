East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 114.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the period. East Resources Acquisition makes up 0.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.47% of East Resources Acquisition worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.86 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

