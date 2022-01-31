easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 680 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 679.04.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

