easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.22) to GBX 620 ($8.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 568.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

