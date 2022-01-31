easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 731.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.71) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.54) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

EZJ remained flat at $GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 568.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 679.04. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

