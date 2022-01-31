Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 155339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 143,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

