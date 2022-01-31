Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 135.3% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ETB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,169. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 49.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $430,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

