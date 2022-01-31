Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

NYSE:EW opened at $104.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

