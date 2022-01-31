Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.76.

NYSE EW opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

