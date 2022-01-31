Elrond (EGLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87.19 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $87.19 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $142.09 or 0.00376041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00182360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00072720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,664,283 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

