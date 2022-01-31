Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 30 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

GWW opened at $495.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.