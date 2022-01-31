Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

