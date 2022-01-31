Empirical Finance LLC Has $241,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.48 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.