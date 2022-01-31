Empirical Finance LLC Has $266,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

