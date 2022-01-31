Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.42 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $22,464,033 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

