Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 182 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182,291 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 449.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,349 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE MKC opened at $98.23 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.