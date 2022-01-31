Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.37.

Shares of ENB opened at C$53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.78 and a one year high of C$54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$49.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.30.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

