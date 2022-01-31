Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

