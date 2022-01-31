Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Energizer worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 136.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 80.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

ENR stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.