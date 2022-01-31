ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 73.0% in January

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.1 days.

XNGSF opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

