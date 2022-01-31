Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EPD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 53,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

