Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

