Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.83% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $181.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. The stock has a market cap of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

