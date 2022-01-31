Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $360.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $224.82 and a one year high of $377.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.