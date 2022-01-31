Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Doug Reddy Buys 26,500 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Doug Reddy purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,060.56.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

