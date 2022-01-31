Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $92.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQGPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$53.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.