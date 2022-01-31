Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

