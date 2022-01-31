Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.61 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $310.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

