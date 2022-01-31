Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $928,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.89 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.