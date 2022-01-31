Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 699,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $43.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

