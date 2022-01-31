Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,694 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

