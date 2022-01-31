Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

