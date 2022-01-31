Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for City Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. City has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 2,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 131,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

