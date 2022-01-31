Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nielsen Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nielsen in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NLSN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

