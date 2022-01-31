ESBC Price Reaches $0.0351 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, ESBC has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $66,805.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

