Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,367,000 after acquiring an additional 172,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

ES stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.