Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $134.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. 2,591,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 397.0% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

