Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,652,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.