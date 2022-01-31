Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

EXPGF opened at $40.40 on Monday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

