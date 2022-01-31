Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,536,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $196.91 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

