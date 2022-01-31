F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.41 Million

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce $311.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.30 million to $317.40 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

