F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

