Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,511. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

