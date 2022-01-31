Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FEVR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.20) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.43) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,560 ($48.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,573.33 ($34.72).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($28.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,961 ($26.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,623.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,475.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,956.42).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

