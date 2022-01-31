Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $205.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $205,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.