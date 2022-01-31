Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,430.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,552.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,515.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.