Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $96.76 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

